Before the Edens Expressway was built in the early 1950s, Route 41 was the main road between Chicago and Milwaukee, taking in portions of Lincoln Avenue on the North Side, and the dozen or so motels located along Lincoln Avenue offered travelers a place to rest. Most of the motels had food and bars; some had swimming pools.Now the old Lincoln Avenue motels are part of what is called the “Sin Strip,” an area infamous for drug dealing and prostitution.As the Sin Strip otherwise adjoins a middle-class neighborhood …