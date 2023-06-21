If you have read a commercial or residential mortgage, then you know there are more ways to default on a mortgage than just by missing monthly payments or by refinancing at the end of a years-long term. And unfortunately, non-monetary defaults are often not curable.I always advise guarantors of commercial mortgages to get term life insurance because in the event of a guarantor’s death, the mortgage is often deemed to be in default. Since there is no one to reverse such a default, it is critical for any dying guarantor’s …