Recently, while reviewing closing documents for new buyers, I noticed that the mortgage form had expanded, clarifying language that I had not seen before. Notwithstanding the fact that the DocMagic Fannie Mae-Freddie Mac uniform form has been revised since July 2021, this was the first time I had seen the new form used.It appears that not all lenders are using the new format. Another buyer who closed subsequent to the buyers with the new forms had the mortgage form from January 2001. As a foreclosure defense lawyer, I was …