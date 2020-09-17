Tenant rights have been extended federally by order under the Public Health Services Act and locally by the city. Most expect the county to do so as well. There is a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions. The city of Chicago passed the Fair Housing/Just Cause Ordinance that requires longer notices for lease terminations and rent increases. The Cook County Board of Commissioners is expected to pass an ordinance that will in many ways mirror the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance …