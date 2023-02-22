On July 7, 2021, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac announced new uniform notes, security instruments, balloon riders, multi-family forms, and change of borrower name forms. I saw the new forms used for the first time on a transaction in December 2022 and have been analyzing them ever since.With a practice that includes both real estate transactions and foreclosure defense, I have always talked my buyers through the “what if” process if they ever struggle paying their mortgage. I am not sure that my buyer-clients really want to …