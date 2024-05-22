Legislative notes indicate that this General Assembly session may very well see a change to the Illinois Mortgage Foreclosure Law. Provisions for judicial sales being conducted online, such as through Auction.com, are being added to the Illinois Mortgage Foreclosure Law (IMFL) statute to allow for a means of conducting foreclosure sales, often referred to as “sheriff sales.”IMFL section 5/15-1507 is being amended by Senate Bill 2919 to add Section 5/15-1507.2, titled Online Judicial Sale, to include language that states …