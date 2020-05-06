When the governor issued his stay-at-home order, attorneys and the real estate industry as a whole were exempted as essential businesses. Real estate closings continued, to the extent we were able to complete them. But some changes were put in place, which may well become permanent.

In a typical real estate closing, buyers and sellers need to go through a number of necessary steps to get beyond merely negotiating the contract. For single family homes, sellers’ attorneys need to obtain a survey. For properties with homeowner associations, sellers need to provide HOA declarations, bylaws, rules, budgets, minutes and ultimately, a paid assessment letter. In Chicago, sellers’ attorneys need to provide a water certification and on any property that is not part of an HOA, sellers’ attorneys need to obtain a zoning certification attesting to the number of units in the property (and to ensure that the seller is not transferring property with undisclosed illegal units). In other municipalities, inspections or research regarding any other outstanding obligations to the municipality are required before transfer stamps will be issued. Deeds cannot be recorded without the municipal transfer stamp.

While real estate brokers found ways to show property and hold inspections and final walkthroughs safely, and title companies altered closing procedures to keep parties apart from one another and from the closers, steps involving transfer stamps, water certifications, zoning certifications, etc., that the sellers’ attorneys need to take to get to closing couldn’t be completed without the cooperation of offices that were shut down during the pandemic.

Some municipalities have staff working remotely and can help with transfer stamps. Title companies are obtaining affidavits from buyers and sellers to assure that they will not cause any other liens to be recorded between closing and recording. GAP coverage, which is insurance covering the period between closing and recording of the deed, is available from title companies and that can help address this issue for other municipalities. I have had title companies require statements from the buyer and seller that they will not effect title until the recording can be completed. My rep at Chicago Title assures me that “As long as we record in a reasonably quick time frame, we actually don’t need any GAP hold-harmless agreements from the buyer or the seller. It’s business as usual. If something will delay recording (for example missing transfer tax stamps) then we can discuss a reasonable assurance that limits our indemnities to exclude acts of the opposing party. On residential deals, there is no charge for this.”

It had become common practice before the pandemic for closings to be “split,” with buyers and their attorneys closing at the title office most convenient to them, and the seller and/or seller’s attorney closing at the office most convenient to them. Or, even more conveniently, with the sellers’ attorney closing remotely from his or her own office with the seller having executed documents in advance and dropping them off or sending them overnight to a title company office.

I imagine that this will become more of the norm going forward. I am hoping that drive-through closings where the parties stay in their cars and the escrow officer comes to the car to get signatures, notarize and get documents will not be a hold over. But if it is, will it change the size of the offices that title companies will need to maintain? Right now remote notarization is allowed under certain restrictions. I believe that too will become the norm.

I know that my procedures for handling real estate closings will change going forward. I have always held off on ordering survey, zoning, water certification and transfer stamps until close to closing. That way, if anything falls apart, my client doesn’t have to pay those costs. But as most of those items have a shelf life of six months or more, is it better to anticipate another crisis and to have them on hand? The worst that happens is we return the transfer stamp for a refund, have our clients sign an affidavit of no new improvement for an out-of-date survey, pay another fee for a water certification or zoning certification. We will have to start planning for the worst to happen before the closing and warn our clients of possible costs. But isn’t that our job as attorneys anyway?