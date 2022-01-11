The past year saw a change in the real estate market the likes of which we have not seen since 2007, but for totally different reasons. COVID -19 was not the only factor, but it was the most prevalent one.Normally, we see the sale cycle start after the last football game of the season. At that point, the holidays are past, the weather is not so much predictable as it is manageable, and people are more willing to venture out for house-hunting. The cycle reaches a fever pitch by June, a time when families can move and be …