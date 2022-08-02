I was pleased to see the passage of Public Act 102-765 amending the Illinois Residential Real Property Disclosure Act, 765 ILCS 77/1 et seq., as it tightened up some of the issues we see when handling certain kinds of transactions, especially those for sellers who have not lived on the property. It is not just a clarification for the sellers but a warning for the buyers.However, for sellers who have resided on the property before sale, the disclosure statement is both a shield and a sword, depending on the honesty with …