I have been doing more work in eviction court lately, a natural outgrowth of my work with owners of multiunit buildings and their experiences with the changes from the 6.1 MultiBoard Contract to the 7.0 version (“possession” now means that the property is not occupied by tenants, not merely that the seller has left its unit broom clean and turned over the keys) as well as my proximity to the Skokie courthouse.I was sure when I started doing this work that I would only represent landlords because so much of my …