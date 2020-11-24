I’ve gotten to an age where the term “senior housing” is of some interest to me. Although my daughter and son-in-law insist that when my husband and I become feeble, they are moving in with us and will make a nice bedroom in the basement for us, I am sure I should be considering other alternatives. While most of us are familiar with nursing homes and assisted living residences, there are other types of housing for seniors that are gaining real traction.“Active Adult Housing” or senior retirement communities provide for …