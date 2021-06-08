Finally, landlords can get some relief for unpaid rent through four different programs offered in the city, county and state. It is not an unlimited source of funds, but may offer some assistance. There are two separate programs offered through the Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA), one through Cook County and one through the city of Chicago.The IHDA offers two sub-programs. The first one offers assistance up to $25,000 per household and will accept applications from landlords. Applications from tenants will …