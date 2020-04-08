Having been a foreclosure defense and short sale attorney between 2008 and around 2014, I have been monitoring the economy as it pertains to the real estate market carefully.

I thought I was seeing signs of a recession about 12 to 18 months ago, and such a recession would have been hitting right about now (i.e., spring 2020). Little did I know that the state of Illinois, the nation and much of the world would shut down and hasten that process.

As I write this, the Cook County Recorder of Deeds was been shut down for days but started accepting recording online with employees working remotely. Recording is handled on a first come-first-served basis. The city of Chicago water and zoning departments are still closed, so the forms necessary to obtain city transfer stamps can’t be obtained (other than water certifications that are paid by Homeowner Associations). The same is true of most cities and villages in the Chicago area.

What will real estate look like when business gets back to normal? I have a few conjectures.

First, I think that conventional real estate transactions will burst through as people who have held off going to see properties, but who need to move, will make fast decisions about their purchases. Sellers who have been holding their breath about selling their property during the height of the season will do all they can to compete for buyers who are now concentrated into a shorter selling season. With interest rates at the lowest levels we have seen since 2015 (although they are starting to creep back up), buyers will see greater portions of their monthly payments going toward principal rather than interest, and will be able to spend more on their purchase, offsetting concerns about higher taxes.

And, speaking of taxes, for both residential and commercial property, the values will be adjusted for 2020 during the next reassessment cycle. Residential properties will see an adjustment based on sales. Commercial and industrial properties will see an adjustment based on changes in rental income and occupancy. And the cost of commercial space catering to e-commerce will soar.

Leases and contracts will be reviewed for force majeure provisions, and where no such provisions exist or the contracts do not address rent abatement, it is likely that “frustration of purpose” will provide a defense to leases that tenants cannot afford. Buyers can also use “frustration of purpose” defenses when it turns out that buyers cannot afford the properties they purchased, or where the properties do not serve their purposes.

Before the COVID-19 crisis, my sense was that there were many homeowners who were hanging on by a thread, and now, in the midst of the crisis, I sense that many people do not have the reserves to weather the loss of income that the extended lockdown will cause. Therefore, I believe that foreclosures and short sales will increase.

When I was projecting a recession 12 to 18 months ago, I did not think it would reach the levels we saw in the 2010s. Now, I am not so sure. We saw 10 judges in Cook County handling about 7,500 cases each. Back then, cases dragged on for a while, due to defenses borrowers raised, which gave mortgagors more time. But now, amendments to both the IMFL and the Code of Civil Procedure will shorten those time frames. Additionally, we are not seeing the same securitization of loans that we saw in the early 2000s, making the loan products that will be foreclosed easier to bring to judgment. If foreclosures are easier to complete, short sales, modifications, and Chapter 13 bankruptcies will be the best solutions for homeowners to solve their financial problems, but they will need to move faster.

Of course, there will be landlords dealing with tenants who have lost their businesses, or who will need to restart or downsize their businesses. There will also be tenants who have lost their jobs, have experienced reduced hours, or who cannot make ends meet by resorting to the gig economy. Evictions will increase both for commercial and residential landlords. And of course, locating the tenants who will be able to replace those who have been evicted will be the next challenge.

I will meet you back here in a few months to see how well I have seen into the future.