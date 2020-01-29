In my last column, I said that we are starting to see property values decrease in certain markets. Owners with properties in the million-dollar-plus range are struggling to sell for the value they once held. Properties in the $750,000 range are being priced in the $500,000+ range because they can’t generate any interest otherwise.In the case of divorce, if divorcing parties failed to resolve the questions of ownership and debt on their real estate during the divorce proceedings, it is likely that both parties will be …