A trial judge was correct in granting summary judgment to an insurance company, ruling that it is not obligated to defend a construction company in a negligence case over an accident involving its truck and a parked car, a state appellate panel held.In the underlying dispute, Dragana Petrovic alleged that on Oct. 25, 2017 she sustained personal injuries and property damage when a truck driven by Arunas Alasevicius, a self-employed carpenter, struck her open car door as she was exiting her parked car, knocking her …