In her new role as executive director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism, Erika Harold hopes to bring awareness to workplace bullying, an issue she finds particularly troubling in the legal industry. The commission was founded by the Illinois Supreme Court in 2005 to promote diversity and inclusion, civility and professionalism among lawyers and judges. Harold was a commissioner from 2017 to 2022 and served on the Illinois Supreme Court Committee on Equality from 2015 to 2022. Her background …