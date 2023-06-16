Where administrator and employer/trustee of ERISA plan disbursed plan funds to use as bond payment for employer’s unrelated litigation, district court did not err in determining that administrator and trustee breached fiduciary duties and caused harm to plan, necessitating equitable relief.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Andrea R. Wood, Northern District of Illinois.Dr. Shirley T. Sherrod owned and ran an ophthalmology practice in Detroit. In 1987, she established a defined benefit …