Where settlement agreement specified it did not affect plaintiff’s disability pension, release clause had no applicability to later suit by plaintiff alleging that structure of pension unlawfully discriminated against disabled retirees.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Robert L. Miller, Jr., Northern District of Indiana.Thomas Ostrowski worked for about eight years as a police officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. In 1996, he suffered a serious spinal injury during a training …