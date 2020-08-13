Where beneficiary under plan subject to ERISA was required to reimburse plan for medical expenses after recovering money in tort suit, even though beneficiary had not personally agreed to be bound by plan.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Virginia M. Kendall, Northern District of Illinois. Doctors removed Shelby Haynes’ gallbladder in 2013. Haynes was injured in the process and required additional surgery that led to more than $300,000 in medical expenses. Haynes’ father’s medical-benefits …