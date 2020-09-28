Where trustees had broad discretion to interpret plan governing documents, decision that permitted groups within union to contribute at different rates did not breach fiduciary duty.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John J. Tharp, Jr., Northern District of Illinois. Donald Bator, Edmond W. Moses, Christopher O’Malley, Michael Anthony Pappa and Rogelio Jimenez, Jr. are current employees of Bell Litho, Inc., a graphic communications company. The five are also all former members of Local 458-M …