Where plaintiff failed to introduce evidence regarding her ability to perform alternative occupations, she did not meet her burden in Employee Retirement Income Security Act action.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. District Judge Staci M. Yandle, Southern District of Illinois.Stephanie Dorris formerly served as the president of Beans Plus Inc., which offered its employees a long-term disability insurance plan through Unum.The plan covered employees who met a three-pronged definition of …