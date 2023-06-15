Boeing Inc. reached settlements with the families of five people who died when a 737-Max aircraft the corporation manufactured crashed nose down into the ground in Ethiopia.In a hearing Wednesday, lawyers for Boeing and the families told U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois that an agreement in principle had been reached on the money owed each family.The settlement amounts are confidential.Boeing attorney Dan K. Webb of Winston & Strawn LLP’s Chicago office declined to comment after …