Eugene I. Pavalon, a founder of plaintiff’s firm Pavalon & Gifford, died May 26 at age 87.

A native of Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood, Pavalon started handling personal-injury matters in the 1960s. After earning his law degree at Northwestern University in 1956, he served for three years in the U.S. Air Force before returning to his hometown.

Pavalon spent years with Asher Pavalon Gittler & Greenfield Ltd. until founding the firm most recently known as Pavalon & Gifford in 1989. That firm’s other namesake, Geoffrey L. Gifford, died in February 2019.

Pavalon served terms as president of the Illinois Trial Lawyers Association in 1980-81, the Association of Trial Lawyers of America — now known as the American Association for Justice — in 1987-88, as well as Public Justice in 1993-94.

Milwaukee plaintiff’s lawyer Robert Habush of Habush Habush & Rottier S.C. met Pavalon through ATLA in the 1970s, and got to know him well during their back-to-back ATLA presidencies.

“He and I had a chance to work together for many years,” Habush said, recalling times they testified before Congress to protect legal rights of injured plaintiffs. “He and I remained friends after that.”

Gene was an exceptional trial lawyer, one of the best in the country,” Habush said — an attorney who demonstrated compassion and empathy.

“He’ll be greatly missed,” he added. “He was a giant among trial lawyers.”

In 2012, Pavalon received a lifetime achievement award from The Jury Verdict Reporter, a division of Law Bulletin Media.

In a biographical profile published by JVR following the honor, the publication highlighted some of the major cases throughout Pavalon’s career.

Among them was Harris Trust and Savings Bank v. Ali, a $1.5 million verdict in Cook County for an infant who suffered brain damage due to undiagnosed spinal meningitis. Upheld on appeal in 1981, the award set a new state record for an infant.

In 1988, Pavalon secured a $36 million verdict against General Telephone after a wire fell onto Interstate 90 near Belvidere and caused a utility pole to spear a family’s van, killing the husband and wife inside.

After securing a $7.5 million police-misconduct verdict against the city of Chicago, Pavalon represented the case as it went before the Illinois Supreme Court.

The 1992 high court ruling in that case, Burke v. 12 Rothschild’s Liquor Mart Inc., set a new precedent that a defendant sued under a willful and wanton theory could not raise an affirmative defense showing the plaintiff’s comparative fault.

Thomas A. Demetrio of Corboy & Demetrio said he has “nothing but fond memories” of Pavalon.

“He was a leader of the Illinois trial bar and national trial bar for decades,” Demetrio said. “I was quite fortunate that Gene took a liking to me and took the time to mentor me as I was acquiring my ‘sea legs.’”

“His advocacy for safer consumer products and greater self-advocacy for patients earned him the respect and admiration of both the bench and bar nationally,” Demetrio added.

Pavalon wrote two books, one on health-care law and ethics and another that explained patients’ medical rights. He also hosted programs on public television.

He grew politically involved in causes that aligned with his roots in labor law and his cases in medical and consumer safety.

All that work over the years makes the plaintiff’s bar the force it is today, Demetrio said.

“While they don’t realize it — but should — the younger generation of trial lawyers are deeply indebted to Eugene Pavalon for paving the path on which they currently travel.”

Lynn S. Pavalon, a Cook County Assistant Public Guardian and one of Pavalon’s daughters, said her father was very passionate about his work.

She recalled a time when then-U.S. Vice President Al Gore came to the family home when Pavalon was advocating against tort-reform proposals.

Away from work, she said, her father enjoyed sports and the outdoors.

“He loved fishing and nature, he cared deeply about the environment,” she said.

“He was a very, very avid weightlifter,” she said, adding he started the habit in his days as a student at Von Steuben Metropolitan High School and worked out up until a few weeks ago.

Pavalon was married to his wife of 59 years, Lois. In addition to Lynn Pavalon, he’s survived by a son, Bruce Pavalon, and daughter Betsy Levin. He has six grandchildren.

“He would live the cases, he would bring them home,” Lynn Pavalon said.

According to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, funeral services were private. The Pavalon family has directed donations to the Anti-Cruelty Society.