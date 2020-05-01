Timothy C. Evans

The delay of most Cook County court business during the COVID-19 pandemic has been extended another two weeks to the end of May.

Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans today entered an order that pushes back most criminal and civil cases until at least June 1.

The widespread court system shutdown was previously scheduled to last until May 18.

But a five-page order, which amended earlier directives for dealing with coronavirus, now states that with some exceptions, all matters “are rescheduled and continued for a period of 30 days from the currently scheduled court date or a date not more than 30 days after May 31, 2020, whichever is later,” unless the 30th day falls on a weekend.

Evans’ order re-ups an instruction that emergency matters as determined by presiding judges in each district and division can continue to be heard. It also contains specific instructions for proceeding with specific types of cases in each division.

It encourages court personnel, including judges, to work remotely when possible, and maintains the 10-person limit outlined previously.

The order also states eviction orders shouldn’t be enforced until June 1 at the earliest and that the enforcement of eviction orders set to expire before then is extended by 60 days.

Evans’ original limits began March 17 and were set to go until April 18. Two weeks after that, on March 30, the cuts were extended until May 18.