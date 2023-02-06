A proposal from the Office of the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County that seeks to establish a state registry for filing wills has reached the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Elder Law and could be on a path to approval through a rule change.In a panel discussion before about 150 stakeholders last month, Chief Judge Timothy C. Evans proposed the state create an optional registry for wills under the safekeeping of a government agency or circuit court.This would allow anyone to use the service for a fee of …