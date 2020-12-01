Cook County Chief Circuit Judge Timothy C. Evans is no longer a defendant in a lawsuit brought by two juvenile detainees who were placed in lockdown during the filming of the television series “Empire.”In a written opinion last week, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer held the 11th Amendment shields Evans from claims that he violated the rights of children in the Juvenile Temporary Detention Center by allowing the filming to disrupt normal operations.Evans was sued in his official capacity as the …