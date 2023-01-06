A state appellate panel revived a slip-and-fall case where a woman fell and broke her leg while stepping down from a pedicure chair at an Evanston nail salon.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the circuit court erred in granting “hasty” summary judgment in favor of Evans Nail and Spa Corp. and reversed the decision. Justice Raymond W. Mitchell delivered the judgment of the court.In a non-precedential Rule 23 order filed Tuesday, Mitchell wrote that plaintiff Marie Williamson “came forward with …