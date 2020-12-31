Recently the Chicago Tribune has written about the CBS television news stories of Chicago Police raids based upon improper search warrants.I am sure we all share the pain and justifiable anger of Anjanette Young and the other innocent members of our communities who have endured home invasions by police officers resulting from improper warrants. Such warrants make a mockery of our Constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and seizures. We can feel righteous outrage.However I fear that in focusing only on the …