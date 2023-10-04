Where a defendant calls its agents to testify as witnesses, the depositions of those experts may be admitted by the plaintiff as admissions against party interest.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge John P. Kirby.Joseph Browning was admitted to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, run by Advocate Health and Hospital Corporation (Advocate) on Feb. 10, 2015 with scans indicating an inflamed gallbladder. Dr. Daniel Resnick removed Browning’s gallbladder the following …