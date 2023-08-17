Where the state enters a certified copy of the defendant’s driving abstract into evidence it is exempt from the requirement of confrontation because it is not testimonial in nature and falls under the public records hearsay exemption.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Joseph Michael Cataldo.On July 7, 2021, officer Peter Woolsey was dispatched to a “traffic crash” and found a van with the motor still running partially off the road, in the front yard of a house. Woolsey …