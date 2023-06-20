Where a treating physician is brought up to testify about the future incapacity and pain and suffering of the plaintiff, he may be cross-examined on issues relating to his work as an expert witness for plaintiffs and claimants and prior professional reprimands.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Jackson County Circuit Judge Christy W. Solverson.Etta Moore was born with spina bifida, paralyzed from the knees down. She often traveled on a motorized scooter. On Sept. 30, 2015, a vehicle …