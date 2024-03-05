Where a party seeks to introduce a death certificate as evidence for decedent’s cause of death, it must show the coroner performed a medical examination and lay a factual foundation.The 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Coles County Circuit Judge Mark E. Bovard.Cheryl Wilson (Cheryl), a registered nurse, became concerned about the health of her husband, Les Wilson (Les) in June 2015. His primary care physician scheduled a physical examination and several tests, and when a stress test indicated a …