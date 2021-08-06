Where a piece of hearsay evidence would be admissible under an exception in a criminal proceeding, it may be admitted into evidence for a discharge proceeding as well absent a specific prohibition that bars the admission.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge Daniel Rippy.Mark Lewis was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder, home invasion, and residential burglary stemming from a break-in where Mark struck Cathleen Lewis on the head with a blunt object …