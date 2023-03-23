Where district court erred in excluding expert testimony on the basis that the expert’s conclusion had been rejected by other district courts in previous cases.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Stephen P. McGlynn, Southern District of Illinois.Adelaida Anderson worked as a standup forklift operator at a FedEx warehouse in Effingham, Illinois. While working in July 2017 on a forklift, she hit a bump and fell out of the forklift onto the floor. The machine continued moving and ran over her …