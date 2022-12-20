Where witness testified as expert on general money laundering practices and did not have concerning dual-role, court did not err in admitting testimony.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Thomas M. Durkin, Northern District of Illinois.Xianbing Gan lived in Mexico and worked with business associates in the United States to launder money for drug trafficking organizations. One of Gan’s couriers began cooperating with the government and participated, undercover, in three cash pickups …