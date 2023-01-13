Where a party seeks to bar the testimony of an expert witness as failing to satisfy the “general acceptance” test, they must demonstrate the testimony is based on a new or novel methodology or principle.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Colleen Roberts.David Molitor was employed by the BNSF Railway Company (BNSF) from 1973 through 2014. In 2015, he was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoma. In 2018, he filed suit against BNSF under the Federal Employers …