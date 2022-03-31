Where a defendant abandons a weapon subsequent to and as the result of an illegal seizure, that abandonment does not purge the evidence of the taint from that seizure, and it remains inadmissible.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and vacated a decision by Cook County Associate Judge Stanley Sacks.Officers Bryant McDermott and Robert McHale were on patrol in plainclothes and an unmarked car on the night of Oct. 10, 2014, when they responded to a report from an officer of gunfire. No description of the shooter was …