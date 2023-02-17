Where a defendant seeks to introduce evidence that the warrant executed was for a different individual and an unrelated crime, this is admissible under the course-of-investigation exception to hearsay.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Angela Munari Petrone.A team of 12 to 15 officers were assigned to execute a search warrant, searching a single-family home for an individual named Tommie Williams and any evidence of cannabis or related paraphernalia. When they …