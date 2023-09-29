Where an officer introduces prior statements from witnesses which incriminate the defendant and which the witnesses deny at trial, those statements must be introduced under an exception to the hearsay rule or they are inadmissible.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Domenica A. Stephenson.On Sept. 4, 2012, Jose Olvera was beaten and robbed outside of a liquor store. Per his testimony, he was approached by Ruben Myers who asked him if he was interested in buying …