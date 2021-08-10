Where a defendant is taken to a hospital following an accident and had blood drawn without consent by medical personnel, the choice of the hospital to disclose the presence of intoxicants in defendant’s blood to the police does not render the hospital a state actor or violate the defendant’s Fourth Amendment rights.The 2nd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Boone County Circuit Judge Joseph P. Bruscato.Anna Mueller was arrested following a motor vehicle accident and charged with aggravated driving while …