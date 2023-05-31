Where a plaintiff files suit against a physician for negligence, the plaintiff cannot be required to produce mental health records protected under the Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Confidentiality Act unless the plaintiff explicitly puts their mental health condition at issue.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Christopher E. Lawler.Diana Ursitti began receiving treatment from Dr. Gopal Rao in 2014. Ursitti was later found to have lung cancer, but …