Where government undermined defendant’s theory that government software generated a false positive when it logged a download of child pornography from defendant’s computer, district court did not err in denying motion to compel government’s file-sharing application source code.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William C. Griesbach, Eastern District of Wisconsin.BitTorrent is a peer-to-peer file sharing network that is used to distribute large amounts of data over the internet, such as …