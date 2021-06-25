Where an officer is asked at trial what crime, in his opinion, had occurred, his response is improper opinion testimony and should not be admitted notwithstanding its relevance, if any.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge Elizabeth K. Flood.On June 17, 2018, Bertha Vargas moved out of the apartment belonging to her daughter, Meya Suggs. When Vargas moved, she took several items from Suggs’s apartment, including the sole functioning air conditioner. Suggs was upset …