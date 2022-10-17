Where defendant asserts self-defense as an affirmative defense to murder, the state may admit other-act evidence relevant to indicate defendant’s intent, which is separate from the forbidden use of such evidence to demonstrate propensity to commit the crime.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.Around 5 a.m. on May 28, 2016, Rashid Mujkovic and Florin Mulosmani along with Tisa Rodriguez and Amanda Duran pulled into a gas station in northwest Chicago. The men …