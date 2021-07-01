Where the state seeks to introduce evidence that the victim received a sexually transmitted disease from the defendant’s actions, the state may not subpoena defendant’s medical records relating to such unless the medical condition is an element of the offense itself, mere probative value and relevance are insufficient to grant an exception to physician-patient privilege.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Whiteside County Circuit Judge Stanley B. Steines.Jesse Bons was arrested on May 23, 2017, and …