Where the state enters into evidence a videotape of an interrogation of the defendant, statements made on the tape by police indicating eyewitness testimony identifying the defendant is reliable and accurate improperly bolster that testimony and is more prejudicial than probative.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Nicholas R. Ford.On Aug. 2, 2012, Christopher Dear and Ricky Pike went out bar hopping together. Dear claimed to have only two drinks during the …