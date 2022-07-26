Where the state seeks to admit the driving abstract of a defendant charged with driving with a suspended license, they may do so without providing the author of the abstract for cross-examination, as it is subject to the public records exception to the bar on hearsay evidence.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of McLean County Circuit Judge Pablo A. Eves.At 9 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2019, Illinois State Police Sergeant Shadd Gordon pulled over a car he observed traveling in the rain without headlights on. He …