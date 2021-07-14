Where officer testifying in support of warrant had personal knowledge of controlled buys, omission of information about confidential sources’ criminal histories was not necessary to a finding of probable cause.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Michael M. Mihm, Central District of Illinois.Edward Woodfork was investigated by the Vermillion Metropolitan Enforcement Group (“VMEG”) on suspicion of selling methamphetamine. As part of the investigation, Danville Police Officer Scott Crawley …