Where the state seeks to admit statements defendant made during questioning in the course of an interrogation but of which no electronic recordings were made, the state must show by a preponderance of evidence that the statements were given voluntarily and are reliable given the totality of circumstances.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a case from Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.On Dec. 26, 2015, around 9 a.m., Tiffany Mitchell saw a man rolling a red suitcase past her house. The following …