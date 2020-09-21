Where district court properly considered totality of circumstances as well as relevant Rules of Evidence, admission of gun was not error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois. In November 2011, Officers Derek Duszak and Jaime Weber initiated a traffic stop because the light over Marcus Harrington’s license plate was out. Dispatch notified the officers that there was no record of Harrington’s license plate. The officers attempted to identify the vehicle …